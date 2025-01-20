All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Elon Musk confirms he cheated to become a top player in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV
Gaming

Microsoft to bring six staple Xbox games to the Nintendo Switch 2, says insider

An insider has shared several Microsoft-owned games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Call of Duty, Fallouty and Diablo IV.

Microsoft to bring six staple Xbox games to the Nintendo Switch 2, says insider
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: An insider revealed that several Microsoft-owned games, such as Call of Duty, Fallout, and Diablo IV, are set to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Microsoft is rumored to bring six of its games over to the Nintendo Switch 2, according to an insider that outlined each of the rumored titles in a new YouTube video.

The insider is eXtas1s, which InsiderGaming has sourced, and according to the YouTube video, Microsoft is planning on releasing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Diablo IV, a new Call of Duty game, Fallout 4, and Starfiled on Nintendo's successor to the Nintendo Switch 2. Notably, it has already been confirmed that Microsoft plans on releasing Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms as the company entered into a 10-year agreement with Nintendo to bring the same Call of Duty that releases on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation to Nintendo.

But what about the other games? Microsoft has been open for quite some time now been open about bringing down the walls of exclusivity per platform and has even already started releasing once-Xbox-exclusive titles on competing platforms. For example, Microsoft released four titles on PlayStation in a bid to test out the waters, and now it appears the next step in the company's plan to bring its games to as many platforms as possible is in motion.

Rumored Microsoft Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Diablo 4
  • A Call of Duty game
  • Fallout 4
  • Starfield

InsiderGaming reports other industry insiders have heard Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo The Master Chief Collection are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$257.99 USD
$275.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
$387 CAD
$387 CAD $389 CAD
Buy
£444.66
£443.58 £433.35
Buy
$257.99 USD
$275.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/20/2025 at 9:18 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles