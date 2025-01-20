Microsoft to bring six staple Xbox games to the Nintendo Switch 2, says insider

An insider has shared several Microsoft-owned games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Call of Duty, Fallouty and Diablo IV.

Microsoft is rumored to bring six of its games over to the Nintendo Switch 2, according to an insider that outlined each of the rumored titles in a new YouTube video.

The insider is eXtas1s, which InsiderGaming has sourced, and according to the YouTube video, Microsoft is planning on releasing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Diablo IV, a new Call of Duty game, Fallout 4, and Starfiled on Nintendo's successor to the Nintendo Switch 2. Notably, it has already been confirmed that Microsoft plans on releasing Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms as the company entered into a 10-year agreement with Nintendo to bring the same Call of Duty that releases on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation to Nintendo.

But what about the other games? Microsoft has been open for quite some time now been open about bringing down the walls of exclusivity per platform and has even already started releasing once-Xbox-exclusive titles on competing platforms. For example, Microsoft released four titles on PlayStation in a bid to test out the waters, and now it appears the next step in the company's plan to bring its games to as many platforms as possible is in motion.

Rumored Microsoft Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Diablo 4

A Call of Duty game

Fallout 4

Starfield

InsiderGaming reports other industry insiders have heard Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo The Master Chief Collection are coming to the Nintendo Switch.