Laptops

ASUS's next-gen ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptop with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will cost $4299

Best Buy reveals ROG Strix SCAR 16 gaming laptop pricing: starts at $1899, ranging up to $4299 for the laptop fitted with the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

ASUS's next-gen ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptop with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will cost $4299
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS is launching new ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptops with prices from $1899 to $4299. Options include Intel Arrow Lake or AMD Ryzen 9000HX CPUs and GPUs like the RTX 5090. The flagship SCAR 18 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5090, 32GB RAM, and a 2.5K 240Hz display.

ASUS will be unleashing their next-gen ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptops in the weeks and months ahead, with pricing starting at $1899 ranging up to $4299 if you want that juicy GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Best Buy is now listing the new ASUS ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptops, where you can choose from either the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 all in Laptop GPU form. There are Intel and AMD processor options to choose from, whether it's Intel's new Arrow Lake or AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series CPUs.

At the flagship side of things, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 gaming laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Gen4 SSD, and an 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR display. This is the best of the best in terms of laptop hardware, ready for 1600p 240FPS gaming with the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and its 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

ASUS also has the ROG Strix SCAR 16 gaming laptop, which features the same Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, the same 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR display -- 16-inch however, down from the 18-inch on the flagship model -- with the GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU costing $3199.

Starting at $1899 we've got the ROG Strix SCAR 16 which will feature AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU joined by the new RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. That's some fantastic laptop hardware for the price, where it'll be interesting to see how the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU falls compared to the RTX 40 Laptop GPUs inside of current-gen gaming laptops.

ASUS listing price:

  • ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CX-XS98): $4,199.99
  • ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CW-XS98): $3,399.99
  • ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX-XS97): $4,299.99
  • ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LW-XS97): $3,299.99
  • ROG Strix SCAR 16 (G635X-XS97): $3,999.99
  • ROG Strix SCAR 16 (G635LW-XS97): $3,199.99

Best Buy listing:

  • ROG Strix G16 (G14PR-G16): $1,899.99
  • ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605X-G16): $3,999.99
  • ROG Strix G18 (G815LW-G18): $2,899.9
  • ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX-XS97): $4,199.99
  • HP Omen- Max 16 (B69J2UA): $2,699.99
wccftech.com

