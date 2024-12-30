ASUS GeForce RTX 5080, Radeon RX 9070 XT custom GPUs teased: new ROG 'ASTRAL' name in 2025

TL;DR: ASUS is set to unveil the new ROG ASTRAL brand at CES 2025, featuring custom GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics cards. Leaks suggest ASUS is preparing seven new graphics cards, including three custom RTX 5080 models and several RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. More details are expected soon. ASUS is set to unveil the new ROG ASTRAL brand at CES 2025, featuring custom GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics cards. Leaks suggest ASUS is preparing seven new graphics cards, including three custom RTX 5080 models and several RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. More details are expected soon.

ASUS is ramping up into the launches of countless new products at CES 2025, but now we're hearing about the new ROG ASTRAL brand making its grand appearance with custom versions of the GeForce RRTX 5080 16GB graphics card on the way.

In a new post on X by leaker "momomo_us" we're learning that ASUS is preparing 7 new graphics cards (at least on this leak) with 3 custom GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. The first two are the ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5080 16GB (two different SKUs) as well as the PRIME GeForce RTX 5080 16GB.

ASUS is also working on a bunch of custom RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, with TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards, as well as the PRIME Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards.

The two ROG ASTRAL graphics cards have turned up on two Spanish retailers, where we should expect an all-new design and I'm sure some big surprises in store from ASUS. Firstly, it's a new brand under the ROG banner, and secondly, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card is going to be quite the beast... but we don't know if there will be an ultra-enthusiast ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090 32GB, but I'm sure we'll know everything in just a weeks' time at CES 2025.