NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU specs leak: 24GB GDDR7 on a 256-bit memory bus

NVIDIA will be launching its next-generation Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with a huge 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory in late Q1 2025, or early Q2 2025 according to the latest rumors.

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead said that one of his best sources told him: "We're now conducting validation of the top Laptop GB203 configuration, and it has a ~377mm² die size and 24GB of GDDR7 memory over a 256-bit bus. What's interesting, is that I've seen no mention of a 16GB variant of this configuration for Laptop, and also that it's apparently targeting a Late Q1 or Early Q2 2025 launch".

NVIDIA's next-gen desktop GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card had specs leaked out last week, pointing to an absolute monster graphic card with 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB of GDDR7 on an ultra-wide 512-bit memory bus that will provide up to 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth, chewing down up to 600W of power.

It looks like this time around, NVIDIA is giving its 90-class Laptop GPU a higher VRAM allocation (24GB for the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU versus 16GB for the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU).

An OEM contact of MLID said the professional Blackwell cards seem to be "getting pushed back a bit, I think it's because a lot of them are waiting for those 3GB modules -- although note, I am not under the impression that the desktop RTX 5080 which would use the same die as the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU (GB203)".

Tom continued: "I'm not under the impression of those are going to launch with 24GB models... they might get them eventually, you see where I'm goign with this... I think NVIDIA is launching the desktop 5080 and 5090 at the end of this year, using traditional 2GB (GDDR7) modules and then they're going to probably at CES launch 2GB module laptop cards, and then they'll roll out the 24GB 5090 Laptop, once the 3GB modules are ready".

"So, what does this mean for the lineup overall... well, please keep in mind that this part here is pure speculation on my part but I have to imagine that at the top of the laptop line up they're going to have a GB203-based 24GB card called the 5090 that they're probably going to cut down 203 and then give it 16GB and that is what the 5080 will be maybe launching before the 5090 Laptop Edition and then below that I would expect them to use GB205 if that rumored configuration is correct I don't actually personally know myself".

"That will be used for a 12GB RTX 5070 Laptop and then I would actually suspect that an 8GB -- yes, 8GB unfortunately -- uh 5060 or 5050 Laptop GPU will also launch in Q1 2025, but then be followed up as quickly as possible once the modules are ready with a 12GB edition of the RTX 5060 so they can put a 12GB 5060 and a 128-bit packaged laptop that is what I'm suspecting will happen".