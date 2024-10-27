NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU PCI IDs: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, 5060, 5050 confirmed

AI-Assisted TLDR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, set for release in 2025, have been leaked, revealing details about the mobile Blackwell GPUs. The flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU may feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, though it might launch with 16GB instead. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, revealed at the PCI ID Repository, giving us a clearer look at the mobile Blackwell GPUs deploying in 2025.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU lineup features both desktop and laptop variants, with the main focus being on the RTX 50 series desktop GPUs, but now we're learning about each of the SKUs of RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, and there's quite a lot.

We've been hearing through previous rumors that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU would feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, but we could still expect to see the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU launch with 16GB of GDDR7 memory instead. The RTX 5080 Laptop GPU should also have 16GB of GDDR7, while the rest will have 12GB or 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Remember: a single GPU can have multiple SKUs, so there are multiple PCI IDs for the individual SKUs. The PCI ID Repository has decrypted the PCI EDs for each GPUs, which are listed below: