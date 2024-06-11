NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPUs launching in 2025: 16GB, 12GB, 8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA has a fleet of next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs on the way, with new leaks suggesting we'll see 6 different variants, codenamed GN22.

NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 50 Laptop "GN22" series GPUs (source Dominic Alvieri, Clevo)

The new leaks are coming from a hacking group that is interested in Clevo laptops, leaking out 6 x RTX 50 Laptop GPU variants codenamed X11, X9, X7, X6, X4, and X2: from fastest, to slowest. The two boards are being designed by Clevo as "GN22 Board 1" and "GN22 Board 2" which will house 3 individual SKUs of RTX 50 Laptop GPU.

According to the leaks, we can expect "GN22-X11" with 16GB of GDDR7 memory and "GN22-X9" also featuring 16GB of GDDR7 memory, while "GN22-X7" will sport 12GB of GDDR7 memory. Each of these RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs will be made onto Clevo's upcoming "GN22 Board 1".

Meanwhile, "GN22 Board 2" will contain "GN22-X6", "GN22-X4", and "GN22-X2" which will each have 8GB of new GDDR7 memory. Clevo doesn't seem to be phasing out the RTX 4050 6GB, RTX 3050 6GB, or RTX 2050 4GB Laptop GPUs.

We should expect "GN22-X11" with 16GB GDDR7 to be the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, while "GN22-X9" could be the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU (maybe in 16GB + 12GB GDDR7 offerings). NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs will be replaced with the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs, each with faster GDDR7 memory.