Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air rumored to be the thinnest iPhone in over 10 years at 6mm thick

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone ever, at just 6mm thick it'll be thinner than the iPhone 6 which was 6.9mm thick.

Apple's purported iPhone 17 Air smartphone is expected to be the thinnest iPhone the company has ever released, with Apple analyst Jeff Pu agreeing that the iPhone 17 Air will be around 6mm thick.

In a new research note with Hong Kong-based investment bank Haitong, obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Jeff Pu agreed with previous rumors of the purported iPhone 17 Air being 6mm thick. He said: "We agreed with the recent chatter of an 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model".

If we compare that against Apple's latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus smartphones which are 7.8mm thick, while the higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are thicker at 8.25mm (the same thickness as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max). The new iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim, or iPhone 17 Thin, or whatever Apple ends up calling it) being 6mm will be pretty remarkable, revolutionary even.

Apple does have a thinner product: the 2024 version of the 13-inch iPad Pro, which is an uber-thin 5.1mm thick, while the last iPod nano was just 5.4mm thick. The new iPhone 17 Air being 6mm thick would be very, very cool to see in 2025.

Here's a list of Apple's iPhones, and how the new iPhone 17 Air would compare: