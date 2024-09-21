Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays

Apple launches its new iPhone 16 family of smartphones today, but there's a leak for its next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air smartphones that tease will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Display analyst Ross Young from DSCC talked with MacRumors, teasing that the Apple iPhone 17 (standard) and ultra-slim thinner iPhone 17 Air smartphones will feature Apple ProMotion display technology: 120Hz goodness for everything. Right now, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have 60Hz panels... which in 2024, isn't a good look when competing smartphones ship with 120Hz displays.

Apple introducing 120Hz ProMotion displays with its next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air should boost sales, as the hype for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones just isn't there this year.

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will be an interesting, and most likely big seller for Apple... but if we're seeing 120Hz on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, we could expect some monster 240Hz ProMotion Plus (or something) display on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

We should expect Apple to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 family of smartphones, with the introduction of the new iPhone 17 Air smartphone, in September 2025. I'm sure we're going to hear all about them through rumors for the next 12 months, too.