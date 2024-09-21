Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays

Apple's next-gen standard iPhone 17, slimmer iPhone 17 Air smartphones will both feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, from 60Hz on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple launches its new iPhone 16 family of smartphones today, but there's a leak for its next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air smartphones that tease will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Display analyst Ross Young from DSCC talked with MacRumors, teasing that the Apple iPhone 17 (standard) and ultra-slim thinner iPhone 17 Air smartphones will feature Apple ProMotion display technology: 120Hz goodness for everything. Right now, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have 60Hz panels... which in 2024, isn't a good look when competing smartphones ship with 120Hz displays.

Apple introducing 120Hz ProMotion displays with its next-gen iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air should boost sales, as the hype for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones just isn't there this year.

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will be an interesting, and most likely big seller for Apple... but if we're seeing 120Hz on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, we could expect some monster 240Hz ProMotion Plus (or something) display on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

We should expect Apple to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 family of smartphones, with the introduction of the new iPhone 17 Air smartphone, in September 2025. I'm sure we're going to hear all about them through rumors for the next 12 months, too.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

