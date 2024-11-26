All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

If Apple release an ultra-thin iPhone next year it won't come with these features

Apple has been rumored to be working on a new ultra-thin iPhone slated to release next year, and it's reduction in size means feature concessions.

If Apple release an ultra-thin iPhone next year it won't come with these features
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is rumored to launch the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air next year, measuring between 5mm and 6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. Due to its slim design, it will feature only one speaker and a single rear camera. It will use Apple's in-house 5G modem, which lacks mmWave 5G technology.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a new ultra-thin iPhone that's pegged to be launched sometime next year as part of the new iPhone 17 line-up.

If Apple release an ultra-thin iPhone next year it won't come with these features 51665
3

It was only recently that an Apple analyst, Jeff Pu, agreed with the rumored thickness of the new device being 6mm, making this new iPhone the thinnest the company has ever released. For perspective, Apple's latest iPhone 16 and 16 Plus measure 7.80mm thick, and the thinnest iPhone ever made was the iPhone 6 at 6.9mm thick.

According to a new report from The Information, "iPhone 17 Air" prototypes are measuring between 5mm and 6mm thick. While this doesn't sound like a large reduction, it is pretty severe, which is why Apple engineers have had to make concessions as to what features are included in the rumored device.

If Apple release an ultra-thin iPhone next year it won't come with these features 65516
3

Previous reports sourcing supply chains indicated Apple engineers were struggling with the battery technology of the iPhone 17 Air, and now The Information has stated the upcoming device will only have one speaker as a result of its thin design. Comparatively, current iPhone models have two speakers.

Additionally, the report states the iPhone 17 Air will only have a single camera on the back of the device, and it will be located in the center. Moreover, the upcoming device is "among the first iPhones" to use Apple's in-house 5G modem, which falls short of Qualcomm's 5G chips in peak speeds and connection reliability, but they are more efficient.

Additionally, Apple's 5G chips don't come with mmWave 5G, which provides users with increased speeds in specific areas. The report also states Apple engineers still haven't been able to fit a SIM card tray into the iPhone 17 Air, which is required to be able to sell the device in China, as Chinese telecoms don't support eSIM for mobile phones.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 16 Smartphone
Best Deals: Apple iPhone 16 Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2024 at 9:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, theinformation.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles