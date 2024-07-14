Apple is TSMC's first 2nm client of 2025: new iPhone 17, SoIC advanced packaging for M5 chips

Apple to get the first wave of TSMC's new 2nm production capacity in 2025: gearing up for iPhone 17, will use SoIC advanced packaging process for M5 chips.

Apple will be enjoying the first waves of TSMC's new 2nm production capacity, with TSMC reportedly kicking off trial production of its new 2nm node this week.

In a new report from Ctee, Apple has the first production capacity out of TSMC in 2025 for its new 2nm process node, with plans to use next-generation 3D advanced packaging platform SoIC (or System on Integrated Chip) on its next-gen M5 chips. SoIC production capacity is scheduled to "increase several times" in 2026, reports Ctee.

Apple is TSMC's largest customer and has taken the lead in booking 2nm advanced process production capacity, with rumors that its next-gen M5 chips and the use of SoIC advanced packaging will hit mass production in 2025. Ctee's supply chain sources said that Apple's upcoming SoIC production is "relatively easy" compared to AI chips.

To prepare production capacity for its large customers, TSMC will need to at least double its SoIC production capacity next year, with the current monthly SoIC production capacity hitting around 4000 pieces, but this will need to increase by magnitudes by 2026.

TSMC's new 2nm process node testing, production, and component equipment has reportedly been installed at its factory in the last couple of months, but this week 2nm process trial production will occur at TSMC's new wafer lab in Baoshan, Hsinchu, in Taiwan.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 smartphone family will be released in 2026 after the iPhone 16 family is unleashed later this year, with TSMC's new 2nm design to be at the heart of the new iPhone 17 which we should begin to hear about as the months flick past.