Mobile Devices

Apple's upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air might not be so ultra-thin after all: 5.5mm thick, but 9.5mm thick when the camera bump is included.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is set to release the iPhone 17 Air, featuring a 6mm thin body and a 9.5mm total thickness with the camera bump. It will include a new camera bar, a single-lens camera, and components from the iPhone 16 Pro models. The device will also feature an A17 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 48MP camera.

Apple is expected to release something new in the iPhone world later this year, with the introduction of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air rolling in at just 5.5mm thick... but 9.5mm including the camera bump.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air isn't so thin: ultra-thin 5.5mm, but 9.5mm with the camera bump 26
2

In a new report from The Information, we're hearing the new iPhone 17 Air will be around 6mm thin which makes it a little bit thicker than the iPhone 6 which was released 10 years ago, coming in at 5.9mm thin. In a new post on Chinese social media site Weibo, leaker Ice Universe says that the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Air will be 4mm thick, meaning that we should have a total thickness of 9.5mm, not so ultra-thin, eh?

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air smartphone will feature a new camera bar on the back, housing all of the required components that you find on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. This means we can expect a single-lens camera sensor on the left side of the camera bar, with a mic and LED flash placed on the right.

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air will take the ultra-thin smartphone fight to Samsung which has its own Galaxy S25 Edge later this year, with Samsung giving its own (and best) M14 OLED displays to Apple for its new iPhone 17 family, not even using their new in-house M14 OLED panels on its new Galaxy S25 family of smartphones.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

