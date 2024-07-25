Apple to ditch Qualcomm 5G chips with its own in-house 5G chips in new ultra-slim iPhone 17

Apple is 'accelerating its move away from reliance on Qualcomm' says analyst, ditch Qualcomm 5G chips for in-house 5G chips in some new iPhones in 2025.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Apple has been working on an in-house 5G modem for many years now, but for years it has been using Qualcomm 5G chips inside of its iPhone... but the company is now prepping a couple of new iPhones with Apple's in-house 5G chip inside.

Apple to ditch Qualcomm 5G chips with its own in-house 5G chips in new ultra-slim iPhone 17 85
Open Gallery 2

According to analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will debut its in-house 5G chip inside of two new iPhones in 2025: the iPhone SE 4 and a new ultra-slim iPhone 17. The iPhone SE 4 will launch in the spring, while the new ultra-slim iPhone 17 model will debut in the fall, says Kuo.

Apple won't be using its in-house 5G modem across its entire fleet of iPhones, but in these two models specifically. This means that outside of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 and ultra-slim iPhone 17, every other member of the iPhone 2025 family will be using Qualcomm 5G modems inside.

This also means that the upcoming iPhone 16 smartphones will use a Qualcomm 5G modem, as too will the 2025 releases in the next-gen iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

However, things will change in 2026 and beyond where Apple can bake-in its new in-house 5G modem alongside its next-generation A-series processor, which gets fabbed at TSMC. We should expect the iPhone 18 family to have in-house 5G chips at this point, which isn't too far away if you think about it, just two more years and two more generations of iPhones.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
$1089.00
$1090.06--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2024 at 12:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags