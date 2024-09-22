Apple's future-gen iPhone 18 in 2026 to use 2nm chip made by TSMC, iPhone 17 chip made on 3nm

Apple's future-generation iPhone 18 will have a next-gen chip made on TSMC's new 2nm process node, but some iPhone 18 models might have 3nm chip.

Apple's future-gen iPhone 18 in 2026 to use 2nm chip made by TSMC, iPhone 17 chip made on 3nm
Published
2 minutes & 19 seconds read time

Apple has just unleashed its new iPhone 16 family, with its iPhone 17 family coming in 2025... but the iPhone 18 is when the company will use TSMC's bleeding-edge 2nm process node for its latest A-series processors.

In a new post on X, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained that all four iPhone 17 models will use the same 3nm chips in 2025, but there will be some iPhone 18 models that will use more advanced 2nm chips. I recently covered a story recently where Apple executives took a secret visit to TSMC to secure the very first batch of 2nm chips, which look to be going in (at least some) new iPhone 18 models.

Kuo posted: "The processors for 2025 iPhone 17 models will be made by TSMC's N3P process/3-nanometer technology. The processor for 2026 iPhone 18 models is anticipated to use TSMC's 2-nanometer technology. However, due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor".

We should expect the top-tier iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max get the newer 2nm chip made at TSMC, while the iPhone 18 might get a refreshed 3nm chip (making the phone cheaper, the more expensive bleeding-edge 2nm chips will cost more, so they'll go into the higher-end iPhone 18 models).

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$989.00
$989.00$996.36$997.95
Buy
-
-$1079.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2024 at 6:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, i.ytimg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags