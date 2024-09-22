Apple's future-gen iPhone 18 in 2026 to use 2nm chip made by TSMC, iPhone 17 chip made on 3nm

Apple's future-generation iPhone 18 will have a next-gen chip made on TSMC's new 2nm process node, but some iPhone 18 models might have 3nm chip.

Apple has just unleashed its new iPhone 16 family, with its iPhone 17 family coming in 2025... but the iPhone 18 is when the company will use TSMC's bleeding-edge 2nm process node for its latest A-series processors.

In a new post on X, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained that all four iPhone 17 models will use the same 3nm chips in 2025, but there will be some iPhone 18 models that will use more advanced 2nm chips. I recently covered a story recently where Apple executives took a secret visit to TSMC to secure the very first batch of 2nm chips, which look to be going in (at least some) new iPhone 18 models.

Kuo posted: "The processors for 2025 iPhone 17 models will be made by TSMC's N3P process/3-nanometer technology. The processor for 2026 iPhone 18 models is anticipated to use TSMC's 2-nanometer technology. However, due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor".

We should expect the top-tier iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max get the newer 2nm chip made at TSMC, while the iPhone 18 might get a refreshed 3nm chip (making the phone cheaper, the more expensive bleeding-edge 2nm chips will cost more, so they'll go into the higher-end iPhone 18 models).