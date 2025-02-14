iPhone 17 Air shown off in all its thin glory in new render video

Apple's iPhone 17 Air has been spotted in a fantastic new render that compiles some of the rumored specifications into one slick and thin device.

TL;DR: Apple is rumored to be developing an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, focusing on aesthetics over high-end features.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a new ultra-thin iPhone model that will lack some of the high-end features seen in other models but concentrate purely on aesthetics.

We have been hearing about the rumored iPhone 17 Air for quite some time, with analyst Jeff Pu saying back in August that if Apple were to release a new iPhone variant, it wouldn't be focussed on performance at all but instead visuals, with the main attraction being the thickness of the device. More rumors about the elusive device slated its thickness to be 6mm, which, when compared to Apple's latest iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at 8.25mm, makes for a stark difference that only can result in praises for Apple's engineering team (depending on the concessions made to achieve this thickness).

The rumors continued, and we began hearing about potential specifications for this iPhone 17 Air, and according to reports, a 6.6-inch display paired with an Apple A19 processor made on TSMC's current 3nm process is what is in the works. Moreover, Pu stated in October the device will feature an aluminum frame, presumably with the titanium coating as seen on the current iPhone line-up, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 24-megapixel front camera. Furthermore, the device would come with support for Apple Intelligence, which means at least 8GB of RAM.

Now, WEIS Studio has uploaded an iPhone 17 Air render showing off an example of some of these specifications in an actual device. It should be noted that none of the specifications listed above are set in stone and that Apple hasn't made any official announcement regarding an iPhone 17 Air or even an iPhone 17 lineup.