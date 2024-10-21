All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices, Tablets & Phones

Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 Air rumors: A17 chip, 8GB RAM, single 48MP rear camera, and more

Apple's rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air teased with A17 processor made on TSMC's 3nm process node, single 48MP rear camera, 8GB RAM, and more.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Apple's all-new, ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is rumored with a single 48MP rear camera, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence, its in-house A17 chip made on TSMC's new 2nm process node, and more.

In a new report from MacRumors, several credible sources over the last few months have claimed Apple is working on a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 smartphone for 2025. It's not yet known as the iPhone 17 Air, but I'm really digging the iPhone 17 Air name, so it'll be called that from now on out until Apple confirms the official name of its new ultra-thin iPhone 17.

We should expect the iPhone 17 Air to sport a 6.6-inch display, an Apple A19 processor made on TSMC's current 3nm process (the same used for the A18 Pro chip) according to a new research note from investment bank Haitong International, and analyst Jeff Pu. He also expects the iPhone 17 Air to feature an aluminum frame, FaceID, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 24-megapixel front camera, and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence.

Apple will most likely unveil its new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air smartphone in September 2025, so we've still got a while between now and then, so rumors will become a little more solid as we get closer to the reveal. But, Apple needs this... in a world where we've got solid foldables from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and others... Apple has been stagnant beyond belief with its design of the iPhone... hopefully that changes in 2025 with the iPhone 17 Air.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, x.com, indiatoday.in

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

