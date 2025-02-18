All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

This is our best look at Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air: same camera bar on the back

Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air teased in new renders by YouTuber Jon Prosser, showing the same camera bar as the Pro models, beautiful design.

This is our best look at Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air: same camera bar on the back
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's iPhone 17 Air, showcased in new renders, is ultra-thin at 5.5mm and features a camera bar similar to the Pro models. It includes a single-lens camera, mic, and LED flash. The device will compete with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, using Samsung's M14 OLED displays.

Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air has been spotted in some juicy new renders, with a tease of the same camera bar as the Pro models, and more. Check it out:

The new Apple iPhone 17 Air smartphone has appeared in a new video from YouTube channel Front Page Tech, with Jon Prosser telling us the new iPhone 17 Air will measure in at 5.5mm thin at its thinnest point, making it only slightly thicker than both of the iPad Pro models with OLED displays.

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air smartphone will feature a new camera bar on the back, housing all of the required components that you find on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. This means we can expect a single-lens camera sensor on the left side of the camera bar, with a mic and LED flash placed on the right.

This is our best look at Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air: same camera bar on the back 87
3

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air will take the ultra-thin smartphone fight to Samsung which has its own Galaxy S25 Edge later this year, with Samsung giving its own (and best) M14 OLED displays to Apple for its new iPhone 17 family, not even using their new in-house M14 OLED panels on its new Galaxy S25 family of smartphones.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Smartphone
Best Deals: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1169.97 USD
- -
Buy
$1169.97 USD
- -
Buy
$1169.97 USD
- -
Buy
$1169.97 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2025 at 1:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles