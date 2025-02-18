This is our best look at Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air: same camera bar on the back

Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air teased in new renders by YouTuber Jon Prosser, showing the same camera bar as the Pro models, beautiful design.

TL;DR: Apple's iPhone 17 Air, showcased in new renders, is ultra-thin at 5.5mm and features a camera bar similar to the Pro models. It includes a single-lens camera, mic, and LED flash. The device will compete with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, using Samsung's M14 OLED displays.

Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air has been spotted in some juicy new renders, with a tease of the same camera bar as the Pro models, and more. Check it out:

The new Apple iPhone 17 Air smartphone has appeared in a new video from YouTube channel Front Page Tech, with Jon Prosser telling us the new iPhone 17 Air will measure in at 5.5mm thin at its thinnest point, making it only slightly thicker than both of the iPad Pro models with OLED displays.

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air smartphone will feature a new camera bar on the back, housing all of the required components that you find on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. This means we can expect a single-lens camera sensor on the left side of the camera bar, with a mic and LED flash placed on the right.

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air will take the ultra-thin smartphone fight to Samsung which has its own Galaxy S25 Edge later this year, with Samsung giving its own (and best) M14 OLED displays to Apple for its new iPhone 17 family, not even using their new in-house M14 OLED panels on its new Galaxy S25 family of smartphones.