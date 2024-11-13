DDR5 memory speed world record was broken, DDR5-12264 achieved by overclocker AKM

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
DDR5-12112 is the new memory world record, set by overclockers AKM with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, V-COLOR XFinity memory, and ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF.

TL;DR: Overclockers have set a new DDR5 memory frequency world record of 12,264 MHz using Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs and V-COLOR XFinity DDR5 memory, surpassing the previous record of 12,112 MHz. The record was achieved with an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

With the arrival of new CPUs this year, it has been world record season for overclockers looking to push performance into that realm that requires copious amounts of liquid nitrogen cooling. With improved memory speed overclocking, Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs have led to several new records cropping up in the past month.

The latest DDR5 world record comes from overclockers AKM and v-color, where its V-COLOR XFinity DDR5 memory frequency was pushed to an incredible 12,264 MHz. This beats the DDR5-12112 record recorded by ASUS ROG extreme overclocker Safedisk a couple of weeks ago, using G.SKILL memory.

This new DDR5-12264 memory frequency score smashes right through that, with AKM's new attempt currently sitting at the top of the rankings on HWBOT.

Per the CPU-Z validation, which you can go through, AKM paired the V-COLOR XFinity DDR5 memory (a single 24GB module) with the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K flagship Arrow Lake processor - set to 2673.77 MHz.

ASRock's new Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard is designed for extreme overclocking, thanks to advanced power phases, reinforced DIMM slots for memory, and extreme-performance BIOS tools. So, if you're looking to assemble a new Intel Core Ultra 9 rig with ultra-fast DDR5 memory, the Z890 Taichi OCF and V-COLOR XFinity combo sounds like a winner.

It's very impressive stuff. However, it'll be interesting to see how long this world record stays in place, as we've seen DDR5 frequencies hit insane levels since the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K debuted. Is it only a matter of time before we see DDR5-12500 or even DDR5-13000? It kind of feels like it - so stay tuned.

NEWS SOURCES:valid.x86.fr, hwbot.org
