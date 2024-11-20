All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
RAM

ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard sets new world record, DDR5-12527 MHz

Overclocker AKM is back breaking their own DDR memory world record with a new insane speed of DDR5-12527MHz recorded with the Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard.

ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard sets new world record, DDR5-12527 MHz
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Overclocker AKM set a new world record by achieving a DDR5 memory frequency of 12527MHz using an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor, ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, and V-COLOR Manta XFinity DDR5 memory. The ASRock motherboard's design, featuring a 10-layer PCB and Memory OC Shield, is built for OC.

In the land of high-speed DDR5 memory and PC enthusiast overclocking, it's currently world record season. We've seen the max frequency number hit some pretty insane levels. Beating their world record that we reported on a week ago, overclocker AKM has done it again, pushing the memory frequency to an incredible DDR5-12527MHz.

ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard sets new world record, DDR5-12527 MHz 1
2

This new record looks captured using the same system, which pairs the latest flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor, ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, and V-COLOR Manta XFinity DDR5 memory. The Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard is the common denominator, and it's certainly living up to its "Built for Extreme Overclocking" tagline.

ASRock notes that the Z890 Taichi OCF's design, which includes a 10-layer PCB, server-grade ultra-low-loss material, and ASRock's Memory OC Shield to reduce EMI noise, is tailor-made for enthusiasts and pro overclockers.

"This accomplishment not only highlights ASRock's innovative engineering but also strengthens its position as a leader in the overclocking and gaming communities," said Chris Lee, ASRock Vice President and General Manager of the Motherboard and Gaming Monitor Business Unit. "ASRock remains dedicated to empowering overclockers with high-performance products, driving new possibilities, and setting new memory overclocking world records that inspire the next generation of PC enthusiasts."

One of the other main reasons we're seeing world records arrive at a steady clip is Intel's new Core Ultra 200 Series, which paves the way for faster DDR5 memory, overclocked with liquid nitrogen or via XMP.

"These results demonstrate how the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor and the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF platform deliver exceptional overclocking capabilities and an amazing user experience," said Roger Chandler, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment. "Intel and ASRock are committed to delivering products and capabilities overclockers need to drive performance well beyond what was previously thought possible."

For more information on this new world record performance, visit the HWBOT submission page. For more information on the Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, visit the product page.

Photo of the ASRock Z890 Taichi Aqua Intel Core Ultra LGA1851
Best Deals: ASRock Z890 Taichi Aqua Intel Core Ultra LGA1851
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2024 at 12:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:asrock.com, hwbot.org, asrock.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles