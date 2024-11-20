ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard sets new world record, DDR5-12527 MHz

Overclocker AKM is back breaking their own DDR memory world record with a new insane speed of DDR5-12527MHz recorded with the Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard.

In the land of high-speed DDR5 memory and PC enthusiast overclocking, it's currently world record season. We've seen the max frequency number hit some pretty insane levels. Beating their world record that we reported on a week ago, overclocker AKM has done it again, pushing the memory frequency to an incredible DDR5-12527MHz.

This new record looks captured using the same system, which pairs the latest flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor, ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, and V-COLOR Manta XFinity DDR5 memory. The Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard is the common denominator, and it's certainly living up to its "Built for Extreme Overclocking" tagline.

ASRock notes that the Z890 Taichi OCF's design, which includes a 10-layer PCB, server-grade ultra-low-loss material, and ASRock's Memory OC Shield to reduce EMI noise, is tailor-made for enthusiasts and pro overclockers.

"This accomplishment not only highlights ASRock's innovative engineering but also strengthens its position as a leader in the overclocking and gaming communities," said Chris Lee, ASRock Vice President and General Manager of the Motherboard and Gaming Monitor Business Unit. "ASRock remains dedicated to empowering overclockers with high-performance products, driving new possibilities, and setting new memory overclocking world records that inspire the next generation of PC enthusiasts."

One of the other main reasons we're seeing world records arrive at a steady clip is Intel's new Core Ultra 200 Series, which paves the way for faster DDR5 memory, overclocked with liquid nitrogen or via XMP.

"These results demonstrate how the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor and the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF platform deliver exceptional overclocking capabilities and an amazing user experience," said Roger Chandler, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment. "Intel and ASRock are committed to delivering products and capabilities overclockers need to drive performance well beyond what was previously thought possible."

For more information on this new world record performance, visit the HWBOT submission page. For more information on the Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, visit the product page.