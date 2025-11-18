G.SKILL, ASUS, and overclocker CENS set a new memory frequency world record of DDR5-13322

The DDR5 memory frequency world record has been broken again, this time by renowned overclocker CENS who achieved an impressive speed of 13,322 MT/s.

We've got a new DDR5 memory frequency world record courtesy of German extreme overclocker CENS, who set a new speed of DDR5-13322 (13,322 MT/s). CENS partnered with G.SKILL and ASUS for this achievement, with the new world record achieved using a 24Gb module of G.SKILL's popular Trident Z5 DDR5 memory, ASUS's flagship ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, and the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. Plus, plenty of liquid nitrogen.

It feels like we're in the middle of OC season, as the DDR5 memory frequency record has been broken a few times over the past few weeks. A couple of weeks ago, we saw GIGABYTE's in-house overclocker HiCookie set a record of 13,034 MT/s, and last week, overclocker AiMax broke the 13,200 MT/s barrier with a speed of DDR5-13211.

This is a roundabout way of saying that we're not sure how long this new record by CENS will stand.

"This incredible achievement pushes the boundaries of DDR5 speed once again," G.SKILL writes in its announcement. "The overclocking community continues to push the limits of the latest PC hardware through precision tuning. G.SKILL is excited to witness extreme overclockers from around the world continue to challenge limits and deliver new extraordinary results."

The DDR5-13322 score has been validated on both HWBOT and CPU-Z, where, as of writing, it's still holding firm at number one. It's hard to tell whether we're seeing DDR5 frequencies hit the theoretical ceiling (or close to it) with these impressive OC results, so it will be interesting to see if we see a validated result cross into the realm of 13,500 MT/s or higher.

And for those wondering, the memory timings for this world record were 68-127-127-127-2.