All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
RAM

KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s

KLEVV unveils its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC Memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s, with a beautiful white aesthetic and RGB lighting.

KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: KLEVV has introduced the URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory, featuring a white aesthetic, RGB lighting, and speeds up to 8400 MT/s. Designed for content creators and gamers, it offers kits of 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB with low voltage settings (1.1V to 1.45V).

KLEVV has just unveiled its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory, with a beautiful white aesthetic, RGB lighting, and speeds of up to 8400 MT/s.

KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s 504
5

The new KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory has been crafted for content creators and gamers, with the company explaining its new memory captures the "essence of speed, stability, and precision". KLEVV is making its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory available in 32GB kits (16GB x 2), 48GB kits (24GB x 2) and 64GB kits (32GB x 2) with speeds of up to 8400 MT/s.

KLEVV says that its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory has been built a robust 10-layer PCB, which provides enhanced signal integrity and stability, allowing for consistent, high-speed data processing. We've also got extremely low voltage settings that range between 1.1V and 1.45V depending on the speed.

KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s 505
5

Unmatched Features for Power Users

The new URBANE V RGB thrives at delivering outstanding performance for all uses. With speeds of up to 8400 MT/s and incredibly competitive latency values, the URBANE V RGB stands resolute, providing smooth operation even under extreme workloads. Built with a robust 10-layer PCB, it provides enhanced signal integrity and stability, allowing for consistent, high-speed data processing.

Available in kits of 32 GB (16 GB x 2), 48 GB (24 GB x 2), and 64 GB (32 GB x 2) with extremely low voltage settings ranging from 1.1 V to 1.45 V depending on speed, this memory is an ideal tool for professional creators and serious gamers who demand reliability and robust power from their systems.

KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s 502
5

Broad Compatibility and Versatile Functionality

URBANE V RGB DDR5 works seamlessly across both Intel and AMD platforms, including Intel's latest 15th Gen processors and AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Fully compatible with all mainstream motherboards (QVL tested), it supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for easy overclocking and system tuning. Whether building a gaming rig or a creator-focused system, the URBANE V RGB's stylish and feature-rich design makes it perfect for users with high-performance demands while maintaining a sleek and modern look.

Photo of the KLEVV CRAS V RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32 A-DIE 1.35V
Best Deals: KLEVV CRAS V RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32 A-DIE 1.35V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 11:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles