KLEVV unveils new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s

KLEVV unveils its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC Memory: speeds of up to 8400 MT/s, with a beautiful white aesthetic and RGB lighting.

TL;DR: KLEVV has introduced the URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory, featuring a white aesthetic, RGB lighting, and speeds up to 8400 MT/s. Designed for content creators and gamers, it offers kits of 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB with low voltage settings (1.1V to 1.45V). KLEVV has introduced the URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory, featuring a white aesthetic, RGB lighting, and speeds up to 8400 MT/s. Designed for content creators and gamers, it offers kits of 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB with low voltage settings (1.1V to 1.45V).

KLEVV has just unveiled its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory, with a beautiful white aesthetic, RGB lighting, and speeds of up to 8400 MT/s.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory has been crafted for content creators and gamers, with the company explaining its new memory captures the "essence of speed, stability, and precision". KLEVV is making its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory available in 32GB kits (16GB x 2), 48GB kits (24GB x 2) and 64GB kits (32GB x 2) with speeds of up to 8400 MT/s.

KLEVV says that its new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory has been built a robust 10-layer PCB, which provides enhanced signal integrity and stability, allowing for consistent, high-speed data processing. We've also got extremely low voltage settings that range between 1.1V and 1.45V depending on the speed.

5

Unmatched Features for Power Users

The new URBANE V RGB thrives at delivering outstanding performance for all uses. With speeds of up to 8400 MT/s and incredibly competitive latency values, the URBANE V RGB stands resolute, providing smooth operation even under extreme workloads. Built with a robust 10-layer PCB, it provides enhanced signal integrity and stability, allowing for consistent, high-speed data processing.

Available in kits of 32 GB (16 GB x 2), 48 GB (24 GB x 2), and 64 GB (32 GB x 2) with extremely low voltage settings ranging from 1.1 V to 1.45 V depending on speed, this memory is an ideal tool for professional creators and serious gamers who demand reliability and robust power from their systems.

5

Broad Compatibility and Versatile Functionality

URBANE V RGB DDR5 works seamlessly across both Intel and AMD platforms, including Intel's latest 15th Gen processors and AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Fully compatible with all mainstream motherboards (QVL tested), it supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for easy overclocking and system tuning. Whether building a gaming rig or a creator-focused system, the URBANE V RGB's stylish and feature-rich design makes it perfect for users with high-performance demands while maintaining a sleek and modern look.