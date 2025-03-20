All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

World record DDR5-12752 memory speed set on Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard

Overclocker HiCookie used the same Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard and V-COLOR Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 memory to break their own record.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Last year introduced new motherboards, CPUs, and DDR5 memory, leading to multiple world records in memory speed. Overclocker HiCookie set a new record of DDR5-12752 using GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU. The record was validated by CPU-Z and HWBOT.

Last year saw the arrival of new motherboards, CPUs, and chipsets, alongside faster DDR5 memory that opened the door to impressive speeds - backed up with plenty of liquid nitrogen cooling. From October 2024 through January 2025, we've reported on the world record for DDR5 memory speed being broken no less than half a dozen times.

World record DDR5-12752 memory speed set on Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard 02
3

A recent report highlighted the efforts of renowned overclocker HiCookie, who set a new DDR5 world record using GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard - hitting an impressive speed of 12,726 MT/s or DDR5-12726.

HiCookie is back with the same V-COLOR Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 memory, Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard, and a new world record. With the latest flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, HiCookie achieved an impressive new world record speed of DDR5-12752 or 12,752 MT/s.

CPU-Z and HWBOT have validated the result, which holds the number one spot for memory frequency. With the record for memory speed changing hands several times over the past few months, it will be interesting to see how long this record holds. Sitting in second place is another renowned overclocker, Splave, with a speed of DDR5-12735 - which isn't too far behind HiCookie's record.

World record DDR5-12752 memory speed set on Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE motherboard 03
3

Overclocking memory requires finding the right memory kit, CPU, and motherboard. In this case, the Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard is GIGABYTE's board created explicitly for overclocking enthusiasts. It ships with a dedicated overclocking toolkit with shortcut keys and expanded voltage functions. Granted, this record still required liquid nitrogen for cooling, but it's very cool to see gear like this pushed to its limit.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

