RAM

G.SKILL and ASUS break DDR5 frequency world record with incredible DDR5-12112 speed

The 'unprecedented' DDR5-12112 record was recorded by ASUS ROG extreme overclocker Safedisk, using a single G.SKILL DDR5 memory module.

AI-Assisted TLDR: G.SKILL and ASUS ROG have set a new DDR5 frequency world record at 12,112 MT/s using G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB memory, an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, and Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K CPU with LN2 cooling. This surpasses the previous record of 12,108 MT/s set.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

With the arrival of Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 processors and the Z890 motherboard platform expanding and pushing DDR5 memory to new heights - it's currently world record season for memory overclockers. A few days ago, we reported on Kingston's new FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory setting a new 'insane 12,108MT/s speed' with Intel's Core Ultra 7 265KF processor and MSI's MEG Z890 UNIFY-X motherboard.

G.SKILL and ASUS break DDR5 frequency world record with incredible DDR5-12112 speed 02
2

Today, G.SKILL and the ASUS ROG team have announced that they've broken the DDR5 frequency record with an even more insane 12,112 MT/s speed. The new record has already been submitted to HWBOT and CPU-Z, detailing the hardware used and DDR5 timings of CL52.0 92-92-12.

The 'unprecedented' DDR5-12112 record was recorded by ASUS ROG extreme overclocker Safedisk, using G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory, an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, and the new flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU. And lots of LN2 cooling.

Drilling down into the build, only a single 24GB memory module was used, with the CPU's P-Core frequencies set to 3000 MHz. "The record-breaking achievement of DDR5-12112 demonstrates the exceptional memory overclocking performance of the latest Intel Core Ultra 200 K-series desktop processors, Z890 motherboards, and G.SKILL DDR5 memory.," G.SKILL writes in the announcement.

With Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs fresh on the scene and more high-speed DDR5 kits and modules being released for the Z890 platform and Intel XMP, this new record could be broken soon. Still, hitting DDR5-12112 is incredible and a fantastic achievement for the ASUS ROG team and G.SKILL.

