Kingston breaks memory OC world record using new DDR5 CUDIMM at insane 12,108MT/s speeds

Kingston is proudly announcing its new FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory has been overclocked, and broken the memory OC world record at an insane 12,108MT/s running on Intel's new Z890 platform.
The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules were used on an MSI MEG Z890 UNIFY-X motherboard running Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processor. The DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules were cooled with liquid nitrogen (LN2 cooling) to hit these lofty speeds, with timings of 42-120-120-127-2.
The CPU of choice was Intel's new Core Ultra 7 265KF processor (KF = no integrated GPU) and its E-Cores disabled, and the CPU frequency down quite low to just 400MHz, allowing for the insane DDR5-12108 world record for Kingston and its new FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules.
G.SKILL isn't too far behind with its own DDR5 world records, where on the ASUS Z890 APEX motherboard, overclocker "Kovan" reached 12,042 and 12,066MT/s... not quite as impressive as the Kingston FURY Renegade hitting 12,108MT/s as each of those numbers count when you're aiming for the top of the memory OC world record leader board.
Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston said: "Our new 8400MT/s CUDIMM modules have been thoroughly tested, qualified by the top motherboard manufacturers, and Intel XMP certified on the new Intel Z890 motherboards with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. The introduction of overclockable DDR5 CUDIMM modules allows us to reach a broader range of professionals who demand top-tier performance and want to push the limits of their systems without compromising signal integrity".