KLEVV has just introduced its latest flagship CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5 OC Gaming RAM, with the new kits available at one fast speed: DDR5-7200 spec.

The new KLEVV CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5 OC Gaming RAM comes in 32GB kits (16GB x 2), and 48GB kits (24GB x 2) with built-in Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profile support, meaning you don't need to swap memory for each system to get full compatibility.

KLEVV claims that when paired with an ASUS ROG motherboard, the new CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5 OC Gaming RAM will support speeds of up to DDR5-7400. The new kits might be ROG Certified, but they'll work in other motherboards, just as regular CRAS V RGB memory modules.

KLEVV's brand new CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5 OC Gaming RAM features a built-in PMIC, temperature sensor, and a 10-layer PCB design for enhanced stability and performance. The company says its new RAM will be available later this month, and will include a lifetime warranty when it's distributed throughout the UK, France, Spain, and Germany, with online availability through Amazon.

KLEVV unveils CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5-7200 RAM with Intel XMP, AMD EXPO profiles 17KLEVV unveils CRAS V RGB ROG Certified DDR5-7200 RAM with Intel XMP, AMD EXPO profiles 16

The company explains: "Inspired by KLEVV's award-winning CRAS V RGB series, which won the Reddot and iF Design Awards in 2024, this special edition memory stands out with its unique and striking duotone color design. Rocking a sleek black-and-white aesthethic, complemented by an eye-catching advanced RGB light array, the CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 memory perfectly matches an all-ROB system that exudes undeniable power at a glance".

