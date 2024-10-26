Corsair teases Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory: overclocked to 10000MT/s coming in November

Corsair teases its new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules running at 10000MT/s and they 'look good while doing it'. The new RAM drops in November.

Corsair is already pushing the boundaries of new DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules, with its new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM modules shown off overclocked to a lofty 10000MT/s.

In a new post on X, the official Corsair account posted "Our Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM modules can run at up to 10000MT/s, and look good while doing it. Be on the lookout for the sticks to drop in early November". Corsair hasn't made its new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules official just yet, but early November is... well, within the next two weeks, so we're not far away.

Corsair has some early samples of its new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules in-house, where their OC teams have been playing around and pushed them to past 10000MT/s which is an impressive feat.

Corsair posted some CPU-z screenshots of their new Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM module hitting 5000.6MHz, which puts the company in the top 5 memory makes to reach 10000MT/s speeds. Before Corsair, there was COLORFUL and v-color that have both teased CUDIMM memory modules hitting 10000MT/s.

The new ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard was used with the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM memory modules and their performance push to 10000MT/s speeds at 1.5V and latencies of CAS48-60-60-157. Not the best, not the worst, but 10000MT/s speeds, yo.