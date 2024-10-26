V-Color launches Manta Xfinity CUDIMM memory: up to DDR5-8800 speeds, beautiful designs

V-Color introduces its new Manta Xfinity CUDIMM memory: up to DDR5-8800 speeds in 48GB kits, two color schemes with black and silver, or black and gold.

V-color has just launched its first DDR5 CUDIMM memory with the introduction of its new Manta Xfinity memory, launching in a 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks) in two color schemes: black and silver, or black and gold... both of them look real nice.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Just like the other CUDIMM memory unleashed in the last couple of weeks, v-color's new Manta Xfinity CUDIMM memory modules have a client clock driver (CKD) on each module, dynamically adjusting clock speed and voltages based on system status. This helps drop the power consumption and increase stability, but mostly it allows for higher speeds than regular DDR5 memory modules.

The new v-color Manta Xfinity DDR5 CUDIMM memory comes in a single kit right now with 48GB (2 x 24GB sticks) with speeds of 8800MT/s and timings of 42-56-56-134. We have operating voltages of 1.45V, with an RGB version available which adds even more flair (but even with the RGB lighting off, these new modules look sleek AF).

5

Innovative Cooling Solution:

To address the challenges of high-performance computing, v-color has developed an advanced heatsink with an innovative inside fitting back design. This custom mold is tailored to fit individual memory chips more effectively (Patent No. 113208127), resulting in better cooling performance. The original flat heatsink design, which used 3M double-sided thermal conductivity of 0.9 W/mK, was tested to maintain a temperature of approximately 86 degrees Celsius.

The new heatsink features two cuboids with a thickness of 0.8mm directly integrated into the mold. This design allows the heatsink to closely adhere to the memory chips, enhancing heat dissipation. Instead of traditional double-sided tape, v-color employs a high-performance 0.2mm heat dissipation patch with a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/mK. During assembly, this patch is compressed to 0.1mm, significantly improving thermal management.

5

Remarkable Temperature Reduction

Testing of this advanced cooling solution shows a temperature drop of about 2~5% degrees overall. This result is nearly on par with the heat dissipation performance of bare memory strips, which are known for their superior cooling capabilities due to the absence of any covering. With this innovative release, v-color Technology Inc. continues to lead the industry in pioneering advancements, offering products that redefine what's possible in computing.