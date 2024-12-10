PNY's new high-performance CS2150 Gen5 SSD pumps 10.3GB/sec reads, starts at just $99

PNY unveils its new CS2150 NVme PCIe Gen5 SSD: up to 10.3GB/sec (10,300MB/sec) reads, and up to 8.6GB/sec (8600MB/sec) writes starting at just $99.

PNY has just unveiled its new CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD, in both 1TB and 2TB capacities with read speeds of up to 10.3GB/sec (10,300MB/sec) and pricing that starts at just $99. Check it out:

The new PNY CS2150 Gen5 SSDs feature sequential reads of up to 10,300MB/sec and write speeds of up to 8600MB/sec, offering blistering performance that won't break the bank. The company says that its groundbreaking solution "elevates computing performance to new heights".

PNY talks about its new CS2150 Gen5 SSD, saying it's: "perfect for professionals, tech enthusiasts, content creators, and anyone demanding top-tier storage performance, the CS2150 sets a new standard for speed and efficiency".

PNY is slowly filling out its stack of products, with the new CS2150 Gen5 SSD using Microsoft DirectStorage tech inside of Windows 11 that boosts game load times and enhances image quality. The company recommends combining its XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory and its GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB XLR8 VERTO EPIC-X RGB Overclocked Triple Fan graphics card.

Product Features

NEXT-GENERATION SPEED : Superior performance compared to NVMe Gen4 x4 solid state drives (SSD) with speeds of up to 10,300 MB/s Seq. Read and 8,600 MB/s2 Seq Write.

PRODUCTIVITY : With lightning-fast read and write speeds, reduced load times, and better overall system responsiveness, it's the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand the most from their computers.

DATA PROTECTION : TCG Opal 2.0 enabled for Hardware encryption and storage security.

RELIABLE: Highly durable, with a competitive 5-year limited warranty or TBW for reliable storage, for full details visit www.PNY.com.

