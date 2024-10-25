TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more

This week on The TT Show, Apple's M4 chip comes to a range of new devices, Valve confirms that it's working on the Steam Deck 2, and more!

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the latest in PC and gaming hardware, science, and more. The discussion begins with a look at Apple's new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini models powered by the latest M4 chip and how it might only present an incremental update instead of a generational leap forward.

Switching gears to the incremental update that is the PlayStation 5 Pro, it sounds like the console has a secret weapon in the form of the AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which brings a little bit of that NVIDIA DLSS magic to the world of console gaming. Compared to AMD's FSR 3.1, which is available for consoles, there's a night and day difference in image quality - with PSSR making everything it touches look better. And it's exclusive to the PS5 Pro.

Next, the discussion shifts to the world of handhelds, with everything from Valve providing an update on the Steam Deck 2 to leaks for Nintendo's new online Pokemon game. Plus, an in-depth look at the surprise playtest for a Minecraft and Roblox-style massive MMO for the Switch developed by Nintendo.

Keeping things in the gaming world, the duo also discusses the news that Ubisoft is disbanding the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown development team after failing to reach a specific sales milestone. As one of the only recent Ubisoft games to receive almost universal praise for its design, it's a decision that adds more fuel to the current fire that is the company's current standing in the videogame world.

And finally, in the world of cybersecurity, a group of notorious hackers has been charged with 'knowingly and recklessly causing death' for targeting hospitals among a list of targets that also includes Microsoft, OpenAI, Riot Games, PayPal, Steam, Hulu, Netflix, Reddit, GitHub, and Cloudflare.