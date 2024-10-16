All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Ubisoft rumored to kill support for a major title after sharp player count decline

Rumors indicate that XDefiant is on the chopping block at Ubisoft and if the game doesn't find a fresh influx of players support will be cut after S4.

Ubisoft is experiencing one of its most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Following the controversy surrounding the Assassin's Creed Shadows, which delayed its launch until next year, Ubisoft has found itself in another potential boiling pot of negativity.

Gamerant has reported that Ubisoft is considering ending XDefiant after its fourth season if developers are unable to attract a significant increase in players. Previous rumors suggested XDefiant was suffering from a dwindling player base, which was denied by the game's executive producer, Mark Rubin, a Call of Duty veteran who worked on some of the franchise's biggest releases. However, insiders speaking to Gamerant said that despite Rubin's assurances that XDefiant isn't dying, Ubisoft is ready to put it on the chopping block.

Industry insider and leaker Shaun Weber posted on October 14 that he has learned Ubisoft's research team is actively asking their playtesters to host an in-house test session to gather new feedback on XDefiant and that if player counts aren't increased, support for the title could be severed post Season 4.

Currently, there is no way to officially know if Ubisoft is considering killing off XDefiant, but what is known is that Ubisoft has planned an entire year's worth of content for the game that will span four seasons. Additionally, Ubisoft has continued to make improvements to the game's critical infrastructure, such as netcode problems that caused hit registration issues.

NEWS SOURCES:trueachievements.com, ubisoft.com, gamerant.com

Junior Editor

Jak Connor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

