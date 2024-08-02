TT Show Episode 45 - NVIDIA's game-changing AI and Logitech's new 'Forever Mouse'

Lots of stories are discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show, but before Jak and Kosta dive into the week that was, there's fallout from the CrowStrike Windows blue-screen and crash stuff to go through. As the dust settles, the billions of dollars in lost revenue and the number of PCs affected have become apparent.

Then there's the ongoing saga that is Intel's 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPU troubles. Thanks to an explosive new interview at The Verge, the size and scope of the problem are bigger than we thought and startling, to say the least. Irreparable damage, no product recall, and the entire lineup of CPUs, including 65W mainstream models, are all affected.

Onto the new stuff: NVIDIA's engineers released a paper on a brand-new AI-powered technology it calls Real-Time Neural Appearance Models. Without getting too technical, it will make objects based on real-world properties like metal and ceramic look more realistic in games and run up to 24 times faster - a true game-changer. Also, Logitech is thinking about creating what it calls a "forever mouse."

Like a fine watch or an Italian sportscar from the 1960s, a PC peripheral that is built to last with regular software and firmware updates that would last you a lifetime. This means you might need to pay a monthly subscription fee. It's a strange concept: a PC peripheral built to last a lifetime. What does that mean, and is that even possible? Well, Jak and Kosta get into it.

Also on The TT Show menu this week: AMD's Fluid Motion Frames 2 is a potential game changer for frame generation. Activision's secret experiment of 50% of Call of Duty players. And finally, Jak introduces 'Friend,' a new wearable AI that, for some reason, loves to throw shade and make fun of you whenever possible.

