Gaming

Footage from Nintendo's unreleased co-op multiplayer Pokémon game leaks online

Footage for an online co-op multiplayer Pokémon game has leaked online along with details about the scrapped project such as how long it was in dvelopment.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

The massive Game Freak hack is still spilling onto the internet, and the latest leak has revealed a new Pokémon game that was under the codename Rodeo, and is now currently going by "Synapse".

The leak revealed details about what seems to be a co-op multiplayer game designed for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and that it drew major inspiration from the Nintendo series Splatoon. Judging from the leaked content which includes full videos and screenshots it appear the general objective of the game is to encounter, defeat, capture and ride Pokémon. According to Centro Leaks, the source of the leak, the game has been in development since 2019, which is longer than any recent mainline game.

Is this game still in development? According to Centro Leaks, there isn't any information about the current status of the title, but the hacker behind the leak did inform the account of a new game codenamed "Synapse," which fits the description of Pokémon Rodeo, even down to the inspiration for the title being Splatoon. Centro Leaks speculates that Pokémon Rodeo no longer exists, but the concept for it was later adopted into "Synapse," which appears to be under development.

NEWS SOURCES:comicbook.com, reddit.com, x.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

