AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU leaked by two US retailers - but let's all agree to ignore the price tags

As ever, this looks like placeholder pricing, although the slight worry for some is that it's pitched north of $450 - a hint that AMD might be considering this route?

AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D has been one of the hottest tech tickets in recent times on the rumor mill, and that heat won't be dissipated in any measure by the appearance of product listings for the next-gen 3D V-Cache workhorse CPU, as retailers (inevitably) jump the gun.

We already have confirmation from AMD that Ryzen 9000X3D is set to arrive on November 7, and the rumor peddlers out there are pretty certain that the sole chip to kick off the next-gen X3D range will be the 9800X3D. In theory, AMD should have a reveal in the works for later this week, on October 25 - tellingly the day after Intel's Arrow Lake desktop silicon goes on sale (the first 'K' models anyway).

VideoCardz spotted early pre-release product listings for the Ryzen 9800X3D highlighted by a couple of regular leakers on X, namely @harukaze5719 and @momomo_us, which you can see above and below. Note that the product listing linked below, for TechAmerica, has now been yanked offline, but the BLT listing (above) remains (at least at the time of writing, it may well eventually disappear too).

The prices provided are $484 and $524 respectively from those retailers, but as ever, those are very likely to be placeholders. (In the latter case, it's $524.62, to be precise, which is obviously a very odd price tag to land on).

Could we read this as a hint that AMD is thinking about charging more for the Ryzen 9800X3D than its predecessor, the 7800X3D, a CPU which retailed for $449 at launch?

Well, it's possible, and this has turned out to be the case before, but we wouldn't yet be convinced by a couple of early placeholders. (Especially one which seems very much off the money - surely we won't be seeing an asking price over $500, anyway?).

The price is right (we hope)

As ever, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. With an announcement supposedly imminent from AMD - and it'll have to come pretty soon anyway, if chips are going on sale at the end of the first week of November - we might learn the true MSRP in just a couple of days.

The volume of leaks around the Ryzen 9800X3D has certainly reached a crescendo, and at this point, there are some quite tempting predictions for how good this next-gen Zen 5 X3D CPU might be (mixed in with the odd more negative forecast). Our money is on something like a 10% uplift for gen-on-gen gaming performance, maybe a bit more - and indeed likely a good deal more in terms of non-gaming usage.

If we want to carry on guessing (we may as well, after all), it's probably also fair to say the likelihood is that AMD will maintain recommended pricing at the same $449 level as originally seen with the 7800X3D.

Still, the price tag for the 9800X3D could go up a bit - and something like $479 isn't unthinkable by any means, especially if the rosier performance predictions pan out - though some are hoping it might be less, perhaps $399. However, the latter feels overly optimistic to us, but you never know...