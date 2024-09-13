TT Show Episode 51 - PlayStation 5 Pro: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

This week on The TT Show - The PS5 Pro reveal, Sony using RDNA 4 before AMD, Apple's new iPhone 16, Meta's microphone controversy, and more.

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro console this week, so it's only fitting that Jak and Kosta discuss the announcement presentation, Sony's subsequent blog post, and the lukewarm reaction from PlayStation fans and gamers. Outside of the hefty $699 price, the beefed-up RDNA 4-powered GPU inside the PS5 Pro console sounds promising.

And really, that seems to be the big issue with Sony's PS5 Pro reveal; without new games or new experiences, it's hard to get too excited about replaying The Last of Us Part II on the fourth console it's being optimized for - faster performance or not. The same sentiment applies to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, games that already look great on the baseline PlayStation 5.

However, if Sony's AI-based PSSR upscaling hits the same heights as NVIDIA's DLSS on PC and the 45% more GPU horsepower is put to good use, there will no doubt be a bunch of games that look and play best on Sony's new console. When it comes to an announcement like this, you need to show, not tell.

Other topics discussed on this week's episode of The TT Show, TweakTown's video and audio podcast where Jak Conner and Kosta Andreadis go through all of the biggest tech, gaming, and science stories of the week include Apple's big iPhone 16 reveal, Huawei's new tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate Design, Meta's smartphone microphone controversy, everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto VI, and more.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show