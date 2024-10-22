Nintendo is developing a new Minecraft-style MMO, and 10,000 people are playtesting it

Nintendo is currently testing a new game on the Switch, an MMO where players work together to build or 'develop' and entire planet.

"In this game, the goal is to work with others to fully 'develop' a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and farmed resources," Nintendo writes.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that it was conducting a closed beta-style Nintendo Switch Online playtest and was looking for people to participate. With around 10,000 people participating, information on what the playtest is all about has leaked. And it's for a new game that aims to "test the boundaries of mass multiplayer functionality and gameplay on [Nintendo] servers."

Popular Popular Now: Intel Arc Battlemage GPU leaks: AIBs have 'almost ZERO desire to gamble on Arc' again

It's a massively multiplayer experience (an MMO) that sounds like the company's take on Minecraft and Roblox. In the unnamed game, players work together to develop and populate an entire planet with their creations. "As you progress across the planet, you'll discover new lands, enemies, and resources that will become essential to your journey," Nintendo explains.

Interestingly, players will have their GPS-style locator, a Beacon to place that will designate land to build on, public areas to explore and team up in, and a dedicated social hub called the Dev Core. The game also has a user-generated content component, allowing players to flex their creativity.

Nintendo's documentation on the playtest is available on Reddit, and we can also see screenshots from the game. These feature bright and colorful visuals in a simple style that evokes Minecraft and Roblox. The Beacons designating personal spaces to build are also beacons of light, bringing life to the planet.

It's exciting to see Nintendo flex its development expertise on an experience like this. It's an ambitious, massively multiplayer planet-sized sandbox for players to explore, build, and adventure in. And it makes sense that it would require its own playtest or closed alpha to ensure stability.