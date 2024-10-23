All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Apple slated to launch new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini models within 7 days

A renowned Apple insider has claimed the Cupertino company is planning on revealing its new line-up of M4-powered Macs within the coming week.

Decorated Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has taken to social media to tease that Apple is scheduled to reveal its new line-up of Macs that will be powered by the latest M4 chip.

According to Gurman, who wrote in his Power On newsletter, Apple is on track to unveil its new line-up of Macs that will include a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M4 chip, a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Pro Max chips, an iMac with a standard M4 chip, a redesigned, smaller Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip variants, and a slew of new USB-C accessories. Notably, these accessories will be the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard.

Reports indicate there won't be any major design changes for the MacBook Pro and an iMac models, but the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be getting an additional Thunderbolt port. Gurman also took to his personal X account to reveal Apple is inviting media/creators to an event on the 30th of October and that Apple isn't assembling a group event but is instead organizing scheduled meetings with participants. Gurman writes that since no group event is being organized, which would entail a keynote presentation, Apple is going to make the announcement for its new M4 Macs via published videos and a press release.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

