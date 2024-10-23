All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Ubisoft reportedly disbands Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team even after positive reviews

Ubisoft has reportedly dropped the axe on the team behind the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure game.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

New reports are surfacing stating Ubisoft has disbanded the team behind the positively received Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. That team of developers is Ubisoft Montpellier.

French journalist Gautoz has reported the team Ubisoft Montpellier has been disbanded after disappointing sales of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. According to the journalist, Ubisoft decided to axe its efforts on the title only shortly after it was released in January 2024 due to it failing to reach internal sales expectations. The report states Ubisoft decided to end support for the game after releasing DLC and cosmetics for the game and that higher-ups at Ubisoft don't want a sequel as they believe it will cannibalize sales of the first game.

Gautoz's video alleges that the core team of members of The Lost Crown pitched a sequel to Ubisoft executives but were rejected. Following the pitch for the sequel the team pitched two expansions for the first game, one was approved and released, and the other was denied by Ubisoft officials in prioritization of other ongoing projects. Officially speaking, Ubisoft hasn't stated there won't be any sequel to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, or if there is no longer a development team behind the project.

Regardless, these new rumors come at a tumultuous time for Ubisoft. The company is currently battling decreasing stock prices, which reflect the public's reaction to its recently released titles and design choices with upcoming releases.

NEWS SOURCES:gamedeveloper.com, resetera.com, insider-gaming.com, en.wikipedia.org

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

