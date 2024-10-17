All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers get a free copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers get to play on a GeForce RTX 4080 rig in the cloud, and six month subs get a free copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers get a free copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Published
2 minutes read time

NVIDIA has announced a new promotion for those who sign up for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. New and existing members who purchase six months of GeForce NOW Ultimate, the premium tier valued at $99.99, will get a free copy of BioWare's upcoming RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The highly anticipated release is out on October 31. On PC, it will benefit from the full suite of RTX technologies: DLSS, Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray tracing. PC gamers with a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription can access a GeForce RTX 4080 rig in the cloud to play the latest Dragon Age in 4K 120 FPS with max settings and features like G-SYNC.

Alongside the new promotion, available until October 31, NVIDIA announced that ten more titles will be added to the GeForce NOW library this week, bringing the total to over 2,000 games.

  • Neva (New release on Steam, Oct. 15)
  • MechWarrior 5: Clans (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 16)
  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)
  • Artisan TD (Steam)
  • ASKA (Steam)
  • Dungeon Tycoon (Steam)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Available on PC Game Pass, Oct 16. Members will need to activate access)
  • Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Steam)
  • Star Trucker (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

For those interested in checking out GeForce NOW, NVIDIA offers free access to the cloud streaming platform, where players can play for up to an hour on a 'basic rig.' When it comes to cloud gaming, the quality of your internet connection and proximity to servers are the main things, so this is a great way to see how it performs before jumping into six months of GeForce RTX 4080-powered gaming.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

