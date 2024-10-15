Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't have DRM protection, Denuvo or otherwise

BioWare has confirmed that the new Dragon Age: The Veilguard action RPG will not have any kind of DRM protections on PC, including Denuvo or others.

BioWare's new Dragon Age game won't have any kind of DRM when it launches on Halloween 2024.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The first new Dragon Age game in 10 years is right on the horizon, but despite that long wait, BioWare and EA have chosen not to use DRM protections on the new game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due out on October 31 and won't have Denuvo at launch, which is typically a good thing for gamers as DRM can impact in-game performance. However, it does mean that PC users won't get to actually pre-load the new Dragon Age.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 won't have huge price increase over RTX 4090 says leaker

"As you prepare for October 31st, please find the preload times for each platform below. Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't include any 3rd party DRM (such as Denuvo) on any platform. The lack of DRM means that there will be no preload period for PC players," BioWare said in an update post.

DRM can be a headache for PC game performance, including loading times, but it also protects the game from piracy. A recent study indicates that piracy can affect around 20% of a game's launch revenues. Having DRM protections like Denuvo on a digital game for around 12 weeks can reduce the effect of pirated/cracked games almost to zero.

It's hard to say how this could impact BioWare's latest Dragon Age game, and whether or not the game will be cracked and disseminated across the internet via piracy channels, but on the flip side, the game may actually perform better both on consoles and PCs as a result.

Check below for the pre-load times for Dragon Age: The Veilguard: