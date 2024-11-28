GeForce NOW Black Friday Deal - 50% off new Ultimate or Performance subscriptions

GeForce NOW's Black Friday Deal gives new members 50% off their subscriptions with existing members getting a great deal on a SteelSeries controller.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Black Friday Deal offers 50% off the first three months for new Ultimate and Performance memberships. Ultimate users access RTX 4080 GPUs, streaming up to 4K at 120 FPS. Both plans have a 100-hour monthly limit, with options to continue on a free tier or pay extra. New members are being offered a 30% discount on SteelSeries controllers.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Black Friday Deal is now on, with 50% off the first three months of new GeForce NOW Ultimate and Performance memberships. Ultimate subscribers get access to a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and can stream their games up to 4K at 120 FPS or 1080p at 240 FPS. Performance tier members can stream at up to 1440p at 60 FPS.

Both plans fall under the new rules limiting the monthly game time GeForce NOW subscribers can access to 100 hours. NVIDIA notes that this time limit covers 94% or most of its users, and those exceeding the 100-hour allotment can continue to game on the 'free' tier or pay extra. This has been widely viewed as a controversial change to GeForce NOW's operation, so it's worth reiterating here.

Back to the Black Friday Deal: In addition to the 50% off GeForce NOW Ultimate and Performance memberships for new users, SteelSeries is offering a 30% discount to members (via the GeForce NOW rewards program) on its Stratus+ and Nimbus+ controllers. These cloud-ready controllers can be paired with any Android or iOS device running GeForce NOW.

As it's still GeForce NOW or GFN Thursday, some new games have been added to the service, including the brand-new single-player, party-based, story-rich RPG New Arc Line, available in Early Access. Another notable addition is Slime Rancher, the popular first-person exploration and adventure game currently 90% off in the Steam Autumn Sale.