Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce Game Ready Driver for Dragon Age, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.03 is available now, and it's a big one for new PC games - with support for Call of Duty, Dragon Age, and more.

GeForce Game Ready Driver for Dragon Age, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption is here
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, Verison 566.03, is a big one, adding day-one support for a massive list of new PC games: Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemption, and The Axis Unseen.

GeForce Game Ready Driver for Dragon Age, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption is here 02
2

In addition, it includes support for 32 new G-SYNC-compatible displays, covering a range of new Samsung Odyssey monitors and several new OLED TVs from Panasonic and Philips. Plus, new one-click Optimal Settings for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, NBA 2K5, and Silent Hill 2 in the NVIDIA App or GeForce Experience.

As the holiday season approaches and several big game releases creep up, now's the time to keep your GPU drivers up to date to ensure the best performance. Especially for a game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which launches on October 31 with DLSS 3, Reflex, and ray tracing support.

RPG fans with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will probably want to pick up BioWare's latest entry in the Dragon Age franchise. This game has been in development for several years, and based on what we see in the RTX trailer, it will look fantastic on PC and run when you turn on ray-tracing and DLSS.

Of course, this week's big release is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, also coming to PC Game Pass. Call of Duty games are renowned for launching in a polished state on PC, but even so, you'll want to install the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver for those day-one optimizations.

Outside of the new game support, there's only a single bug fix in GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.03 - and it's for 'Digital Vibrance custom setting does not persist on reboot or wake from sleep.'

The latest driver is available in the NVIDIA App, GeForce Experience, or directly from NVIDIA.com

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

