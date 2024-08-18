Dragon Age: The Veilguard's hardware requirements reveal that it should run fine on any PC

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out later this year, and BioWare's long-awaited RPG will run on a Steam Deck or a gaming PC with a GeForce GTX GPU from 2014.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the latest release in the long-running RPG franchise from BioWare and the next major single-player game from the studio behind the original Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Neverwinter Nights, and Mass Effect. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and that wait is set to end on October 31, 2024 - when the game launches on PC and console.

2

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches October 31 for PC and console, image credit: EA/BioWare.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Powered by EA's Frostbite engine, the game sports a vibrant and detailed art style widely viewed as a departure from the franchise's gritty roots. The latest trailer for the game, which you can watch below, is easily the Dragon Age: The Veilguard's best showing to date - bringing the sort of epic vibes and visuals you'd want for an RPG franchise that has been missing in action for over a decade.

With pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game now open, EA and BioWare have also unveiled the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for PC gamers. The good news is that the game should run smoothly on any gaming PC.

Yes, the minimum spec for the game, which we assume would be for playing at 1080p at 30 FPS with 'low' settings, only requires an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon R9 290X graphics card to run. EA and BioWare have also confirmed that it will be 'Steam Deck Verified' - pointing to a potentially highly polished PC version of the game arriving on day one.

The recommended specs are a different story but not outlandish. They list an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card alongside an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU. No matter your hardware setup (or if you plan on playing this on a handheld like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally), you will need 100GB of storage.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Hardware and System Requirements (PC)

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Intel Core i5-8400

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon R9 290X, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Graphics API: Direct X 12

Online Connection Requirements: No

Hard Drive Space: 100GB

Recommended