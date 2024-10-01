Interstellar's Hans Zimmer co-composed Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack

BioWare has revealed new details for Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack, confirming that the legendary Hans Zimmer co-composed the fantasy score.

Interstellar's Hans Zimmer co-composed Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released Dragon Age: The Veilguard's main theme, revealing more details about the full soundtrack.

Interstellar's Hans Zimmer co-composed Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack 1
2

Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer behind the music of iconic films like Interstellar, Dune, and Inception, has co-composed the score for Bioware's next big Dragon Age game alongside Lorne Balfe, who has composed multiple game scores including Assassin's Creed III and Beyond: Two Souls.

Veilguard's audio director Cody Behiel says that the overall themes of the game's musical score are centered around emotion and impact, from the peaks of resolute and triumphant heroism to the valleys of villainy--and everything in between.

"Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game's moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls. I'm proud to have shared the journey of creating the musical backdrop for the latest Dragon Age adventure with Lorne and the entire design team," Zimmer said in a press release.

"The world of Dragon Age is an unprecedented immersive experience, and never more so than in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," said Lorne Balfe.

"Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas, bringing these characters and their stories to the next level. I cannot wait for people to play this game."

BioWare and EA plan to release Veilguard's official soundtrack both digitally and on CD via Lakeshore Records on November 1. Pre-orders for the OST go live October 18.

Photo of the product for sale

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2024 at 4:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags