Interstellar's Hans Zimmer co-composed Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack

BioWare has revealed new details for Dragon Age: The Veilguard's soundtrack, confirming that the legendary Hans Zimmer co-composed the fantasy score.

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released Dragon Age: The Veilguard's main theme, revealing more details about the full soundtrack.

Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer behind the music of iconic films like Interstellar, Dune, and Inception, has co-composed the score for Bioware's next big Dragon Age game alongside Lorne Balfe, who has composed multiple game scores including Assassin's Creed III and Beyond: Two Souls.

Veilguard's audio director Cody Behiel says that the overall themes of the game's musical score are centered around emotion and impact, from the peaks of resolute and triumphant heroism to the valleys of villainy--and everything in between.

"Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game's moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls. I'm proud to have shared the journey of creating the musical backdrop for the latest Dragon Age adventure with Lorne and the entire design team," Zimmer said in a press release.

"The world of Dragon Age is an unprecedented immersive experience, and never more so than in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," said Lorne Balfe.

"Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas, bringing these characters and their stories to the next level. I cannot wait for people to play this game."

BioWare and EA plan to release Veilguard's official soundtrack both digitally and on CD via Lakeshore Records on November 1. Pre-orders for the OST go live October 18.