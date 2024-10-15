BioWare praises PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI upscaling

Dragon Age developer BioWare is excited to flex the PS5 Pro's new horsepower and push higher-end console performance in their new Veilguard game.
The list of PS5 Pro enhanced games keeps growing, and some developers like BioWare have been busy adapting their games to the Pro's new AI upscaling capabilities. The Pro's built-in PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR) AI library works in tandem with a new custom machine learning block that's built right into the console's SoC to upscale image quality, thereby giving developers more wiggle room in the age-old resolution vs performance battle.
Utilizing PSSR in creative ways, developers can lower their effective resolution targets, alleviating the need for native resolution assets. This can, among other things, reduce the size of assets that are streamed into PS5 Pro's GPU and CPU (which are already highly compressed), giving developers more resources to push things like better performance targets via FPS, more lush environments, and other effects. In short, PSSR is a kind of magic trick that can upscale images to make them look like 4K renders while the assets themselves are below 4K, thereby reducing the workload demands.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one such game that will leverage PS5 Pro's capabilities, and BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski had some interesting things to say about how the game will tap into the Pro's new hardware:
"We are excited to see how Dragon Age: The Veilguard will lean into the power that PS5 Pro unlocks for players. Whether you love deep progression, strategic combat, or diving into the lore of Dragon Age, you will immediately notice the improved experience with PS5 Pro.
"The game's Fidelity and Performance modes will both see improvements on the hardware, including improved resolution in 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance modes. Additionally, there will be various improved visual settings across 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance mode.
"The team at BioWare is proud of how immersed players will be when they enter the beautiful world of Thedas, with upgraded image quality thanks to Sony's new AI-based upscaler, PSSR. We've enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60FPS Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30FPS Fidelity mode."