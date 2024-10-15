All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

BioWare praises PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI upscaling

BioWare's new Dragon Age: The Veilguard action RPG will leverage the PlayStation 5 Pro's new AI-driven upscaling tech to deliver higher-end performance.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Dragon Age developer BioWare is excited to flex the PS5 Pro's new horsepower and push higher-end console performance in their new Veilguard game.

BioWare praises PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI upscaling 533
2

The list of PS5 Pro enhanced games keeps growing, and some developers like BioWare have been busy adapting their games to the Pro's new AI upscaling capabilities. The Pro's built-in PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR) AI library works in tandem with a new custom machine learning block that's built right into the console's SoC to upscale image quality, thereby giving developers more wiggle room in the age-old resolution vs performance battle.

Utilizing PSSR in creative ways, developers can lower their effective resolution targets, alleviating the need for native resolution assets. This can, among other things, reduce the size of assets that are streamed into PS5 Pro's GPU and CPU (which are already highly compressed), giving developers more resources to push things like better performance targets via FPS, more lush environments, and other effects. In short, PSSR is a kind of magic trick that can upscale images to make them look like 4K renders while the assets themselves are below 4K, thereby reducing the workload demands.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one such game that will leverage PS5 Pro's capabilities, and BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski had some interesting things to say about how the game will tap into the Pro's new hardware:

"We are excited to see how Dragon Age: The Veilguard will lean into the power that PS5 Pro unlocks for players. Whether you love deep progression, strategic combat, or diving into the lore of Dragon Age, you will immediately notice the improved experience with PS5 Pro.

"The game's Fidelity and Performance modes will both see improvements on the hardware, including improved resolution in 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance modes. Additionally, there will be various improved visual settings across 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance mode.

"The team at BioWare is proud of how immersed players will be when they enter the beautiful world of Thedas, with upgraded image quality thanks to Sony's new AI-based upscaler, PSSR. We've enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60FPS Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30FPS Fidelity mode."

NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

