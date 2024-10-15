BioWare praises PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI upscaling

BioWare's new Dragon Age: The Veilguard action RPG will leverage the PlayStation 5 Pro's new AI-driven upscaling tech to deliver higher-end performance.

Dragon Age developer BioWare is excited to flex the PS5 Pro's new horsepower and push higher-end console performance in their new Veilguard game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The list of PS5 Pro enhanced games keeps growing, and some developers like BioWare have been busy adapting their games to the Pro's new AI upscaling capabilities. The Pro's built-in PlayStation Spectral Resolution (PSSR) AI library works in tandem with a new custom machine learning block that's built right into the console's SoC to upscale image quality, thereby giving developers more wiggle room in the age-old resolution vs performance battle.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 won't have huge price increase over RTX 4090 says leaker

Utilizing PSSR in creative ways, developers can lower their effective resolution targets, alleviating the need for native resolution assets. This can, among other things, reduce the size of assets that are streamed into PS5 Pro's GPU and CPU (which are already highly compressed), giving developers more resources to push things like better performance targets via FPS, more lush environments, and other effects. In short, PSSR is a kind of magic trick that can upscale images to make them look like 4K renders while the assets themselves are below 4K, thereby reducing the workload demands.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one such game that will leverage PS5 Pro's capabilities, and BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski had some interesting things to say about how the game will tap into the Pro's new hardware: