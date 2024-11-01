GeForce NOW lets you stream Dragon Age: The Veilguard today and STALKER 2 in a few weeks

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 joins sixteen other titles coming to the GeForce NOW library in November, playable over the cloud on an RTX 4080-powered rig.

TLDR: BioWare's Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now available, featuring real-time ray tracing and optimized performance on PC. It's also playable via GeForce NOW with full RT, DLSS, and G-SYNC. * Based on the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

BioWare's long-awaited Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally out. On PC, it looks stunning thanks to real-time ray tracing and is exceptionally well optimized to run on a range of hardware. And for those with a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription, it's playable over the cloud with full RT, DLSS, and even G-SYNC on a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available to play over the cloud with ray-tracing via GeForce NOW.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform that lets you play the games you own on Steam and Epic Games Store and have access to via PC Game Pass, is set to have an even bigger November thanks to the inclusion of one of the most anticipated PC releases in years - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The new FPS and sequel from GSC Game World will be released on November 21, and GeForce NOW subscribers will have access to it via their Steam, Xbox, or PC Game Pass libraries.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 joins sixteen other titles coming to the GeForce NOW library in November, while Dragon Age: The Veilguard is joined by four games this week - including VRChat. Here's the complete list.