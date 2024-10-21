Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-8200 CUDIMM memory spotted: coming soon to a motherboard near you

Kingston's new Fury Renegate DDR5-8200 CUDIMM memory spotted as part of the MSI Media Kit for the Intel Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake-S' CPU launch.

Kingston is cooking up its new Fury Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory, which is part of MSI's new Media Kit for the Intel Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" launch.

Inside of the MSI Media Kit, the company includes two new Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, a new 800-series motherboard, and Kingston's unreleased DDR5 CUDIMM memory. Overclocking.com has their Media Kit, differing to some reviewers with the ASUS Media Kit that packs G.SKILL CUDIMM memory.

The MSI Media Kit features Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM memory at 8200 MT/s and CL40 timings, with a bigger 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks). We haven't had any 32GB CUDIMM memory kits announced just yet, which is why we're seeing MSI provide 48GB of DDR5-8200 CUDIMM memory with its Media Kit for Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU reviews.

We have had CUDIMM memory announcements all over the place in the last couple of weeks, with KLEVV, Crucial, and COLORFUL all unveiling CUDIMM and CSO-DIMM memory, with Kingston joining the fun with its unannounced Fury Renegade DDR5-8200 CUDIMM memory teased.

We still need to see Kingston and G.SKILL formerly announce their new DDR5 CUDIMM memory klts... but that shouldn't be too much longer given their competitors already have.