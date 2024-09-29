COLORFUL preparing new DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory, ready for Arrow Lake and Zen 5

It looks like CUDIMM memory modules are here to stay, with Chinese manufacturer COLORFUL stepping into the ring with new DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory kits coming.

What is CUMM exactly? It's a memory that enhances signal integrity, which allows memory manufacturers to drive up memory frequencies that are independent of the memory controller. The benefit? You'll get improved stability and reliability at higher memory speeds, with CUDIMM memory modules starting at 6400MT/s.

We're now seeing COLORFUL debut its higher-end DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory kits, with a CAS latency of 44. COLORFUL has joined multiple memory manufacturers that are pumping out CUDIMM memory, which includes Biwin, V-color, and Asgard all revealing CUDIMM memory modules recently. CUDIMM memory modules should exceed DDR5-10000 specs in the coming weeks, once we get companies like Corsair and G.SKILL unleashing their own custom designs.

Companies like MSI have said that their upcoming Zen 5-ready X870E motherboards will be compatible with CUDIMM memory modules, but they'll run in standard UDIMM mode.

Key Features of CUDIMM DDR5:

  • Increased Density: DDR5 supports higher capacities per module, with individual modules potentially reaching up to 128GB or more, enabling systems to handle larger data sets.
  • On-Die ECC and Advanced PMIC: DDR5 includes on-die ECC (Error Correction Code) for improved data integrity and a more advanced power management integrated circuit (PMIC), which helps in optimizing power usage, crucial for mobile and high-efficiency computing.
  • Lower Voltage: While DDR4 operates at 1.2V, DDR5 reduces this to 1.1V, which not only lowers power consumption but also reduces heat output, which is beneficial for dense server environments and laptops.
  • Enhanced Signal Integrity: With higher speeds, signal integrity becomes critical. DDR5 implements features like improved command/address training and more robust on-die termination to handle higher frequencies without signal degradation.
