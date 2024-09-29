COLORFUL preparing new DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory, ready for Arrow Lake and Zen 5

COLORFUL preparing new DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory modules, with a built-in CKD, which enables higher frequencies and greater stability for your system.

It looks like CUDIMM memory modules are here to stay, with Chinese manufacturer COLORFUL stepping into the ring with new DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory kits coming.

What is CUMM exactly? It's a memory that enhances signal integrity, which allows memory manufacturers to drive up memory frequencies that are independent of the memory controller. The benefit? You'll get improved stability and reliability at higher memory speeds, with CUDIMM memory modules starting at 6400MT/s.

We're now seeing COLORFUL debut its higher-end DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory kits, with a CAS latency of 44. COLORFUL has joined multiple memory manufacturers that are pumping out CUDIMM memory, which includes Biwin, V-color, and Asgard all revealing CUDIMM memory modules recently. CUDIMM memory modules should exceed DDR5-10000 specs in the coming weeks, once we get companies like Corsair and G.SKILL unleashing their own custom designs.

Companies like MSI have said that their upcoming Zen 5-ready X870E motherboards will be compatible with CUDIMM memory modules, but they'll run in standard UDIMM mode.

Key Features of CUDIMM DDR5: