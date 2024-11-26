TSMC's new 2nm Kaohsiung fab is 6 months ahead of schedule: Apple and AMD are first customers

TL;DR: TSMC's new 2nm fab in Kaohsiung has reached a milestone with its equipment installation ceremony. The fab is set for mass production of 2nm chips in 2025, six months ahead of schedule. Apple and AMD are expected to be among the first customers. TSMC's new 2nm fab in Kaohsiung has reached a milestone with its equipment installation ceremony. The fab is set for mass production of 2nm chips in 2025, six months ahead of schedule. Apple and AMD are expected to be among the first customers.

TSMC's brand new 2nm fab in Kaohsiung has hit a huge milestone today, with its equipment installation ceremony taking place with clients, partners, and Taiwanese government officials.

In a new report from Economic Daily News and UDN, we're hearing that TSMC's inaugural 12-inch fab in Kaohsiung is preparing for mass production of 2nm chips in 2025. Additionally, the equipment installation is 6 months ahead of schedule, and finally, once the new 2nm fab is operational, it will be making the world's most advanced chips.

But which companies will be first to use TSMC's new 2nm process node? Apple and AMD are expected to be amongst the first customers of TSMC and its next-gen 2nm process node. Not only that, but TSMC's 2nm production strategy in Taiwan is moving full-steam ahead on two paths: Hsinchu Baoshan fab and the Kaohsiung plant, both gearing into mass production in 2025.

In a recent earnings call, TSMC chairman C.C. Wei noted that while high-performance computing (HPC) is moving towards new chiplet designs, this trend hasn't affected customer demand for 2nm technology. Wei noted that on the contrary, customer inquiries have surged with demand for 2nm exceeding that of 3nm, with capacity projected to be even higher... it's a win-win for TSMC and its customers.