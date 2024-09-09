Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: TSMC 3nm, CPU, GPU, NPU faster

Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max handsets build on second-gen 3nm TSMC, upgraded CPU, GPU, NPU, display, and more.

Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: TSMC 3nm, CPU, GPU, NPU faster
Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 16 family of smartphones, with the flagship A18 Pro chip powering the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets with some impressive features and abilities.

Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: TSMC 3nm, CPU, GPU, NPU faster 801
3

Inside, the new Apple A18 Pro chip has been designed with industry-leaving compute power that will super-boost Apple Intelligence, with a second-generation 3nm technology from TSMC, featuring a new architecture that's smaller, with faster transistors, and increased efficiency.

Apple's new A18 Pro chip features a new 16-core Neural Engine that is faster and more efficient than previous generations, with remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence. We have a 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth -- the highest ever for an iPhone -- and a new 6-core GPU that's 20% faster than the previous-generation, as well as hardware-accelerated ray tracing that is up to 2x faster on the new A18 Pro.

A new 6-core CPU is the "fastest in the world" says Apple with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores that can run the same workload as the previous-generation 15% faster, while using 20% less power. Next-gen ML accelerators are also optimized for Apple Intelligence, saving power on your future iPhone by handling high-efficiency, high-throughput, and low-latency computations on the CPU without touching the Neural Engine.

Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: TSMC 3nm, CPU, GPU, NPU faster 802
3

The skinny on the A18 Pro inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max:

  • An upgraded 16-core Neural Engine: allows for larger generative AI models and runs ML models up to 2x faster than the previous-gen A16 Bionic chip.
  • An upgraded 6-core CPU: the new 6-core CPU inside of the A18 Pro chip is 30% faster than the A16 bionic chip, with the new A18 Pro capable of running the same workloads while using 30% less power than the A16 Bionic processor.
  • An upgraded 6-core GPU: Apple's new A18 Pro processor features an upgraded GPU that is up to 40% faster and up to 35% more efficient than the A16 Bionic for both graphics and gaming.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, Blue Titanium - Unlocked

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1079.00
---
Buy
$994.63
$994.63$996.63$1078.05
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2024 at 10:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags