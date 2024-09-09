Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: TSMC 3nm, CPU, GPU, NPU faster

Apple's new A18 Pro chip inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max handsets build on second-gen 3nm TSMC, upgraded CPU, GPU, NPU, display, and more.

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 16 family of smartphones, with the flagship A18 Pro chip powering the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets with some impressive features and abilities.

Inside, the new Apple A18 Pro chip has been designed with industry-leaving compute power that will super-boost Apple Intelligence, with a second-generation 3nm technology from TSMC, featuring a new architecture that's smaller, with faster transistors, and increased efficiency.

Apple's new A18 Pro chip features a new 16-core Neural Engine that is faster and more efficient than previous generations, with remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence. We have a 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth -- the highest ever for an iPhone -- and a new 6-core GPU that's 20% faster than the previous-generation, as well as hardware-accelerated ray tracing that is up to 2x faster on the new A18 Pro.

A new 6-core CPU is the "fastest in the world" says Apple with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores that can run the same workload as the previous-generation 15% faster, while using 20% less power. Next-gen ML accelerators are also optimized for Apple Intelligence, saving power on your future iPhone by handling high-efficiency, high-throughput, and low-latency computations on the CPU without touching the Neural Engine.

The skinny on the A18 Pro inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max: