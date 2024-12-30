Apple rumored to delay using TSMC's new 2nm node, until capacity expands 8x in 2026

Apple could delay using TSMC's new 2nm process node until capacity expands by 8x in 2026: new 2nm chip rumored for iPhone 18 in 2026.

TL;DR: Apple is delaying the use of TSMC's 2nm process for its A19 and M5 processors due to high wafer costs, opting for the N3P node instead. The 2nm process is expected to become viable by 2026, with increased production capacity, aligning with plans for future iPhone models. Apple is delaying the use of TSMC's 2nm process for its A19 and M5 processors due to high wafer costs, opting for the N3P node instead. The 2nm process is expected to become viable by 2026, with increased production capacity, aligning with plans for future iPhone models.

Apple is reportedly changing plans for its new A19 and M5 processors, which were destined for TSMC's new 2nm process node, but the latest rumors have the new chips sticking to the N3P node as wafer costs are still too high... for now.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post from the Commercial Times, we're learning that Apple's next-gen A19 processor will continue on with the N3P process node, and so too will the Mac-focused M5 processor. TSMC's N3P reduces the number of EUV layers and avoids dual patterning, trading a little transistor density for significantly improved yield rates, and lower production costs -- music to Apple shareholders' ears.

However, as TSMC continues to ramp up its 2nm capacity, the process would become more commercially viable for mass adoption, where by 2026, TSMC's new 2nm process node capacity is expected to boost up from 10,000 wafers during its recent trial production, up to 80,000 wafers per month... a point in which Apple is waiting for before it dives head-first into using 2nm chips.

We are now most likely going to wait for the future-gen A20 Pro chip for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones to use TSMC's new 2nm process node in 2026, confirming previous rumors that the iPhone 18 would use a 2nm chip, and the iPhone 17 family of smartphones using a 3nm chip (more on that in the links above).