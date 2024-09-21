Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer

Apple has a bunch of internal tweaks to its new iPhone 16 series smartphones, with some huge improvements inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones revealed in a new teardown.

The new iPhone 16 Pro with its 6.3-inch display has a redesigned A18 Pro logic board, and a protection cover for the battery. REWA Technology did the teardown on Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro, with the two logic boards and batteries tweaked over the iPhone 15 Pro.

In the image above, we've got the A18 Pro on the left and the A17 Pro logic board on the right, where you can see that the new A18 Pro logic board inside of the iPhone 16 Pro being smaller, and more densely packed than its predecessor. The new part also sports a larger metal cover, which is most likely there to help with the thermals of the A18 Pro, which is made on TSMC's bleeding edge 3nm process node.

Apple engineers have reduced the logic board size which allows a larger battery, with an upgraded battery capacity inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, with the battery also featuring a protective cover that helps heat transfer.

In the teardown, we can see that Apple has a pair of "pull tabs" that help in removing the battery, which is a sign that EU pressure has forced Apple to make some changes that make it easier for repairs and replacements of its new iPhone 16 smartphones.

Apple's new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones are available now.