Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer

Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: new A18 Pro logic board is smaller, more densely packed, features a larger metal cover for better heat transfer.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer
Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Apple has a bunch of internal tweaks to its new iPhone 16 series smartphones, with some huge improvements inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones revealed in a new teardown.

The new iPhone 16 Pro with its 6.3-inch display has a redesigned A18 Pro logic board, and a protection cover for the battery. REWA Technology did the teardown on Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro, with the two logic boards and batteries tweaked over the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer 25
5

In the image above, we've got the A18 Pro on the left and the A17 Pro logic board on the right, where you can see that the new A18 Pro logic board inside of the iPhone 16 Pro being smaller, and more densely packed than its predecessor. The new part also sports a larger metal cover, which is most likely there to help with the thermals of the A18 Pro, which is made on TSMC's bleeding edge 3nm process node.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer 26
5

Apple engineers have reduced the logic board size which allows a larger battery, with an upgraded battery capacity inside of the iPhone 16 Pro, with the battery also featuring a protective cover that helps heat transfer.

In the teardown, we can see that Apple has a pair of "pull tabs" that help in removing the battery, which is a sign that EU pressure has forced Apple to make some changes that make it easier for repairs and replacements of its new iPhone 16 smartphones.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro teardown: A18 Pro smaller logic board, densely packed, better heat transfer 22
5

Apple's new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones are available now.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 128GB, Blue Titanium

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$766.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2024 at 7:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags